Amazon Taps Kelly Day for Prime Video International

Kelly Day, formerly the president of streaming at ViacomCBS Networks International, is joining Amazon as VP of Prime Video International.

In this newly created role, Day will oversee the international streaming division, developing local content strategies as well as managing Prime Video’s subscription, transactional and channel-based offerings. She will report to Mike Hopkins, senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, who made the announcement in a memo to staff.

“As I’ve said before, global expansion is a key driver of PV growth and essential to the success of our business,” Hopkins said. “I couldn’t be prouder of all we’ve accomplished in building and scaling PV globally. I look forward to the opportunities that Kelly’s leadership will bring. Her insights and expertise on the future of television, the evolution of online business models and the disruption of traditional businesses through emerging technology will help us to be the number one entertainment hub for our customers.”

At ViacomCBS, Day led the division’s streaming business globally, with oversight of the international rollout of Paramount+. Day also managed the expansion of Pluto TV, following its successful launches in Latin America, France, Spain and Italy. Prior to that, she was COO of ViacomCBS Networks International. Day also previously served as president of Viacom Digital Studios.