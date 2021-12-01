INSP Invests in Blink Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. entertainment network INSP has made a significant investment in the Toronto-based Blink Studios, co-founded by John Morayniss, Patrice Theroux, Jeff Lynas and Nelson Kuo-Lee.

Blink Studios will operate as a full-service independent studio focused on the development, production and monetization of scripted and unscripted content, covering all genres and formats. Blink Studios plans to align with world-class writers, creators, producers and other enterprises, as well as to aggressively pursue IP in Canada and throughout the world.

“This investment is part of our commitment to expand our relationships in the international film and production community,” said Dale Ardizzone, COO of INSP. “Blink Studios is on the cutting edge of entertainment content development with a management team of experienced, forward-thinking creative minds. We have been impressed by the Blink management team and their vision, and support their strategy to assemble a best-in-class team to develop quality and compelling content. We are confident this relationship will benefit INSP both long-term and short-term.”

“We are excited to establish this relationship with INSP,” said Morayniss, CEO of Blink Studios. “We believe the future looks bright with partners like INSP.”