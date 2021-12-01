Sony Takes Majority Stake in Bad Wolf

ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is acquiring a majority stake in Bad Wolf, founded in 2015 by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner.

Recently named as production company of the year at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Bad Wolf is behind such series as His Dark Materials (HBO/BBC), A Discovery of Witches (Sky), Industry (HBO/BBC), The Night Of (HBO) and I Hate Suzie (Sky).

The deal also includes the Wolf Studios Wales soundstage facility in Cardiff and Bad Wolf’s 30 percent stake in Bad Wolf America. The acquisition ends Sky, HBO and Access Entertainment’s minority investments in Bad Wolf.

Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment corporate development, said, “We are thrilled to add Bad Wolf to our already incredibly strong portfolio of drama producers in the U.K. The business is evolving as audiences everywhere become more attuned to content produced outside of their own cultures. This deal not only speaks to the high quality of talent we are proud to work with but also to our aim to create and deliver the most outstanding U.K. drama programs to the world.”

Wayne Garvie, president of international production at Sony Pictures Television, said, “In the blink of an eye, Bad Wolf has established itself as one of the world’s most admired drama producers. The quality of work, breadth of imagination and boundless ambition make it one of the great emerging production houses of our time. Jane and her team have built a tremendous business and established Wales as the home of some of the most fantastic tales of the age and now we aim to help them build still further. We are honored that they have chosen us as their partner for the next stage of their exhilarating adventure.”

Tranter, founder of Bad Wolf, added, “The last five years since launching Bad Wolf have been a hugely rewarding experience as, with the support of Access Entertainment, Sky and HBO, we built a production infrastructure and a creative community based out of Wolf Studios Wales that could compete with any TV production in the world. Sony Pictures Television share our vision for the company going forward, and their immediate understanding and belief in the ethos of Bad Wolf make them the perfect partners for our future. With a forward-looking, global corporation like Sony investing in the future of Bad Wolf and Wales it gives us the ability to reach even greater heights in the years to come.”