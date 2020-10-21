Wednesday, October 21, 2020
VCNI Sets New Streaming Leadership Team Under Kelly Day

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has appointed Doug Craig, Angela Heckman and Marco Nobili to the leadership team of its streaming business, reporting to Kelly Day, the segment’s newly appointed president.

Day, COO of VCNI, was yesterday revealed as the new president of streaming at the company following the departure of Pierluigi Gazzolo. Her new team, set in advance of the 2021 launch of Paramount+, includes Doug Craig as senior VP of content strategy and acquisitions. He will lead international content strategy, acquisitions, programming and operations for VCNI’s portfolio of international streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV and Noggin across all international markets.

Angela Heckman, as senior VP of revenue and operations, will drive business operations and overall revenue growth for VCNI’s streaming portfolio across international markets.

Marco Nobili, senior VP of marketing, will oversee VCNI’s marketing strategy and operations for streaming products and platforms across all markets.

On the appointment of the new team, Day commented, “As we prepare for the global launch of Paramount+ and continue to expand Pluto TV and Noggin internationally, VCNI is positioned to become as powerful a player in streaming as we are in television. With this stellar leadership team, an unparalleled global content engine, a proven technology platform and an international infrastructure and partnerships that span 180 markets, the ViacomCBS international streaming team will deliver an exceptional consumer entertainment experience and significantly disrupt the streaming industry.”











