VCNI Appoints Olivier Jollet to Newly Created Role

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has appointed Olivier Jollet to the newly created role of senior VP of strategy and business development for streaming and head of mobile.

Jollet will be responsible for defining and developing the streaming strategy and business development priorities across VCNI and securing strategic partnerships to drive growth and revenue. In his role as head of mobile, Jollet will continue to expand VCNI’s mobile business, tapping into new, groundbreaking technologies such as 5G and IOT to strengthen VCNI’s mobile strategy.

Based in Berlin, Jollet will report to Kelly Day, president of streaming and chief operating officer of VCNI, and Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer of streaming for ViacomCBS.

In Jollet’s previous dual role as senior VP of emerging business for ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA and senior VP of mobile for VCNI, he developed and expanded the digital business across ViacomCBS’s international markets, and in his role as managing director of Europe for Pluto TV, he led the international development of Pluto TV, launching the first FAST service in the U.K., Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

“As the company prepares for the upcoming international rollout of Paramount+ in Latin America and the Nordics and the continued expansion of Pluto TV internationally, elevating Olivier to this new role will enable us to further strengthen our strategy and new market development,” said Day. “Olivier’s digital expertise and business acumen are critical to our senior leadership team as we expand our integrated ecosystem and continue to deliver an exceptional consumer entertainment experience.”

“It’s an honor to be appointed to this strategic role,” said Jollet. “Streaming and mobile are key areas for our future success as the company embarks on an aggressive phase of digital transformation. With our great services and amazing content, there are many ways to engage our audiences and partners across the world. I thoroughly look forward to leveraging the momentum to drive scale and strategic growth for our business in the streaming and mobile space.”