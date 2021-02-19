WarnerMedia Appoints SVP & Head of Communications, International

ADVERTISEMENT

WarnerMedia has tapped Miranda Higham to be the company’s new senior VP and head of communications for international.

In her new post, Higham will serve as the lead communications executive for the company’s growing global presence outside of the U.S. She will report to Christy Haubegger, executive VP of communications and chief inclusion officer. She will lead both internal and external corporate communications for WarnerMedia, working closely with Gerhard Zeiler, head of WarnerMedia International; Priya Dogra, head of WarnerMedia in EMEA and Asia (excluding China); and their respective leadership teams.

Higham most recently served as senior VP of corporate communications for 21st Century Fox, where she led the company’s communications function across EMEA.

Haubegger said: “Miranda is an effective strategist and impactful storyteller and has been a trusted advisor to industry leaders, helping to drive results through times of disruption and transformation. In addition, she brings a wealth of experience in employee engagement and will be an asset to the team and partnering with stakeholders to ensure all employees are connected globally across the company.”

Higham said: “WarnerMedia’s creativity and vision, its much-loved brands and content, and its pioneering commitment to transform the viewing experience make this a most compelling and exciting opportunity. I am thrilled to join the team and to play my part in helping build the next chapter of this outstanding company’s story.”