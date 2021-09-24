YouTube Originals Sets Slate of New & Returning Series

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube Originals has revealed a roster of new and returning original programming, including Dear Earth, a global, multi-hour celebration of the planet.

Premiering October 23, in the lead-up to the UN’s Climate Change Conference, Dear Earth kicks off a series of sustainability-themed YouTube Originals programming. It will feature inspirational keynote addresses, musical performances, special appearances and comedic shorts to address the sustainability challenges the world faces and offer solutions that can be adopted to inspire change.

Also coming in October, Climate Games follows content creators and elite athletes over two special episodes as they undertake spectacular challenges designed to deliver a key climate message. Signals is the abridged story of our relationship with plastic—from the origins and lifecycle of a plastic bottle to the myths of recycling.

Coming in November, Copy That! is a five-part competition comedy series, in which four YouTube creators, each with a different skill, will step out of their comfort zones and attempt to copy their fellow creators’ areas of expertise.

Premieres set for later this year include Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, which offers a unique take on the musician’s legacy, and Tab Time, a preschool series starring Tabitha Brown, an actress and vegan foodie who has become one of the most visible social media personalities today.

For 2022, there is Supreme Models, inspired by Marcellus Reynolds’s book Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion.