YouTube Originals Makes Several Series Free

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube Originals, in an effort to encourage people to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, has made a selection of titles from its library free to watch.

This selection of programs, which were previously only available in their entirety to YouTube Premium subscribers, can now be accessed by fans without a subscription for a limited time for free without ads. As of today, YouTube Originals, including kids’ and family shows like Sherwood, as well as general entertainment legacy series like Escape the Night, Matpat’s Game Lab, Step Up: Highwater, Impulse and Sideswiped will be available in front of the paywall.

YouTube will make additional shows free to watch over the next few weeks.

Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, said: “As people cope with a more limited way of life, we remain committed to lifting peoples’ spirits during these challenging times. With a diverse collection of fan-favorite YouTube Originals now available to stream for free, we are continuing to promote safety while offering our users of all ages entertainment across the globe.”