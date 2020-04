ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix is following up its hit show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness with a brand-new episode coming this weekend.

Dubbed The Tiger King and I, the new installment will be hosted by Joel McHale and feature all-new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

The episode drops on Netflix on April 12.