Blue Ant International Taps Discovery Exec for Sales & Partnerships

Blue Ant International has appointed Gerbrig Blanksma, most recently director of international sales and licensing for the U.K. and EMEA at Discovery Inc., as senior VP of international sales and partnerships.

Blanksma will oversee Blue Ant International’s sales across the U.K. and Italy as well as grow the division’s library with additional third-party content. She will also lead sales and partnerships opportunities for U.K.-based, pan-regional buyers across all linear and nonlinear platforms. Blanksma works from London and reports to Solange Attwood, executive VP of Blue Ant International (currently on maternity leave).

“Gerbrig’s strong relationships within the international sales community is a huge win for Blue Ant International,” said Attwood. “She also brings extensive experience building partnerships with buyers to help fuel their regional broadcasting needs around the world, which makes her a perfect fit for our team.”