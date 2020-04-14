BBC Studios Names Rebecca Glashow as Americas President

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has appointed Rebecca Glashow, most recently co-head of Awesomeness, as president for the Americas, replacing Ann Sarnoff.

Glashow will lead the region’s strategy to develop the company’s diversified distribution business activities in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Based in New York, she will begin her new role on June 1 and report directly to Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution for BBC Studios.

Most recently, Glashow was the co-head of Awesomeness, where she led all business operations and revenue, including sales, marketing, research, distribution, and production. Prior to her role as co-head, Glashow was the chief strategy and distribution Officer, where she oversaw global distribution, studio operations and business development.

“Rebecca’s experience, energy, and entrepreneurial instincts make her perfectly placed to lead a new era of BBC Studios in the Americas as we look to take great British content to even wider audiences across the region,” said Dempsey.

“Like many, I have long admired the BBC for their unparalleled dedication in bringing some of the most incredible storytelling to audiences around the world,” remarked Glashow. “So, I absolutely jumped at the opportunity to lead BBC Studios’ diversified businesses for the Americas—and can’t wait to get started.”