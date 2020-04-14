StarzPlay & Warner Bros. Enter New Multiyear Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

The StarzPlay SVOD service has inked a new multiyear agreement with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution for exclusive access to film and TV content.

As part of the deal, StarzPlay will expand the world of DC with new series. This includes exclusive series from the DC universe available for the first time in the MENA region such as Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing and Harley Quinn Animated Series.

StarzPlay subscribers will have continued access to Warner Bros.’ array of top-rated TV series, with some episodes airing just hours after they premiere in the U.S. Subscribers can access boxsets such as Supernatural, Castle Rock, Pennyworth and Young Sheldon and binge-watch full boxsets of classic TV series such as The O.C., Fringe and Two and a Half Men.

Maaz Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of StarzPlay, said: “We have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Warner Bros. over the last few years and this new deal takes our association a leap further. This is yet another milestone achievement for us that underlines our commitment to offer unparalleled and exceptional entertainment to our subscribers. Warner Bros. is one of the leading premium Hollywood studios and we are proud to deliver their high-quality content including much sought-after DC series to the region.”

Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our existing relationship with the StarzPlay, exemplifying our commitment to the Middle East market. This long-term deal means that StarzPlay will continue to be the digital home for a great selection of our new and classic television series for years to come.”