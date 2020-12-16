Starzplay Extends International Footprint

ADVERTISEMENT

Starzplay has launched with a number of new partners in the second half of 2020, including in the Nordics with NENT/Viaplay.

Beginning Thursday this week in all Nordic territories, subscribers to NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service will have direct access to a wide selection of acclaimed and exclusive Starzplay series, with the full Starzplay service to be offered through Viaplay to all Viaplay subscribers at a later date.

Starzplay has expanded in key markets this month with Vodafone in Italy, Sky in Switzerland and Molotov in France, with more still planned.

Starzplay is on track to end 2020 with almost 30 partner launches across much of its global footprint since June.

The streamer launched as a direct-to-consumer app in six new markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, India (as Lionsgate Play) and Switzerland and on Amazon Fire TV in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. This brings the total number of territories the service is available in to 55.

Superna Kalle, executive VP of international digital networks at Starz, said: “Our growth as a service has gone from strength to strength this year, and we are grateful to both our new and established partners for helping us to bring Starzplay into the homes of people across the globe in a time where the power of great entertainment has never been more apparent.”