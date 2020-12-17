Banijay’s Cris Abrego to Chair Television Academy Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

Cris Abrego, chairman of the Americas at Banijay and president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings, has been elected as the first-ever Latino chair of the Television Academy Foundation.

Under Abrego’s leadership, Endemol Shine has been a host company for the Television Academy Foundation’s Summer Internship Program for more than six years. Abrego succeeds Madeline Di Nonno, CEO of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, who served two consecutive terms (2017-2020) as chair of the foundation. Di Nonno will remain on the foundation’s board of directors. Abrego will serve a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2022.

The Television Academy Foundation also appointed Vice Chair Jonathan Murray, Bunim/Murray Productions co-founder; Treasurer Deborah Bradley, president of Bungalo Homes, Amherst; and Secretary Billie Greer, a public policy advisor and consultant.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as foundation chair and look forward to working with the board and staff as we build a more inclusive entertainment business,” said Abrego. “During these unprecedented times, we are expanding our reach to serve an even greater number of diverse students from across the country, advancing the Foundation’s goals of helping to shape the careers of the next generation of television professionals.”