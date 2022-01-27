Video: Premio Ícono TV Latina 2022—Banijay’s Cris Abrego

Cris Abrego is chairman of the Americas for Banijay and president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings. He oversees a portfolio of nine studios located in the U.S. and Latin America that produce a range of shows in English, Spanish and Portuguese, from mega formats and successful franchises like Big Brother and MasterChef to social experiments and scripted dramas.

Endemol Shine Boomdog, one of the production labels, has been rolling out a diverse slate: from the reality shows MasterChef Mexico for TV Azteca, ¿Quién es la Máscara? (The Masked Singer) for Televisa, Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) for Televisa, Mira Quién Baila for Univision and the recent hit La Casa de los Famosos (Celebrity Big Brother) for Telemundo to the scripted series Súbete a Mi Moto for Amazon and Nicky Jam: El Ganador for Netflix.

As focused as Abrego is on entrepreneurship and the creation of hit shows, he is equally committed to opening doors for diverse talent and creating internships for young people from underprivileged backgrounds.

In recognition of his contributions to the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic media markets, TV Latina, in collaboration with NATPE, presented Abrego with the Premio Ícono. In a video interview, Abrego talked with World Screen Group Editorial Director Anna Carugati about his career, serving Spanish-language viewers, advancing diversity and inclusion, the importance of vision—seeing into the future by learning from the past—and opportunities for Banijay Americas in the coming year.