WildBrain CPLG to Rep Peanuts Brand in India

WildBrain CPLG has expanded its multi‐territory representation deal with Peanuts Worldwide to include the Indian market.

The company, which recently launched an office in India, will build on its EMEA partnership for the Peanuts character brand and assemble a local cross‐category program covering apparel, gifting, homewares, stationery, pet accessories and promotions for all demographics.

WildBrain CPLG’s new licensing operations in India are led by Neesha Krishna, managing director for MENA and South Asia, who will lead the local strategy for Peanuts in the region on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide. She will work with Mangesh Hande, commercial director for India, reporting to Pau Pascual, VP for Southern Europe, MENA and South Asia.

WildBrain, WildBrain CPLG’s parent company, acquired the Peanuts brand in 2017. WildBrain CPLG’s existing remit for Peanuts covers the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Greece, Turkey, Russia and the Nordics.

Tim Erickson, executive VP of brand at Peanuts Worldwide, said: “Our expanded presence with WildBrain CPLG over the past several years has resulted in meaningful growth and collaboration across the EMEA region. Bringing India into that portfolio allows us to continue building this important market and strengthen Peanuts’ existing MENA business.”

Maarten Weck, executive VP and managing director at WildBrain CPLG, added: “We’re seeing huge success for Peanuts across all markets with stand-out new lines and innovative executions. The expansion of our Peanuts representation into India marks a significant step in strengthening our global footprint and growing our dedicated territory operations. A brand with Peanuts’ heritage and cross‐demographic appeal offers significant opportunities for partners and retailers in the burgeoning Indian region, and we’ll utilize our vast experience to find the right partners to engage local consumers.”