Tim Erickson to Lead Peanuts Worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Disney, DreamWorks and Twentieth Century Fox executive Tim Erickson has been tapped to lead Peanuts Worldwide as executive VP of brand, reporting to WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen.

Erickson and his team will work with the family of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, content and management executives at WildBrain and brand co-owners Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) to drive expansion across licensing, partnership and retail opportunities. The Peanuts brand marks its landmark 75th anniversary in 2025.

Erickson was most recently COO at GoldieBlox, creating STEM-focused brand experiences for girls through consumer products, retail and storytelling. Before that he held senior roles at Twentieth Century Fox and DreamWorks. Prior to DreamWorks, Erickson spent time in consumer products and sales at Disney and LEGO.

“The response to our original series The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space on Apple TV+ and to our ‘Take Care With Peanuts’ initiative has been nothing short of fantastic,” said Ellenbogen. “With lots more new content rolling out worldwide in the coming years in partnership with Apple TV+, the Peanuts gang has never been more popular. Working in tandem with our Peanuts content team, Tim will bring a breadth of experience at the intersection of family entertainment and consumer products that makes him the ideal person to lead the evergreen Peanuts licensing business.”

Erickson added, “I’ve long admired Charles Schulz’s storytelling, both personally and professionally, so I look forward to engaging with the team and our partners to continue telling meaningful Peanuts stories through content, products and experiences that will engage fans for generations to come. I’m so excited about the opportunity to connect the Peanuts content pipeline with fan engagement around the world.”