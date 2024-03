ADVERTISEMENT

As part of Strawberry Shortcake’s year-long 45th anniversary celebrations, WildBrain has introduced a new wave of spring collaborations across fashion, accessories and collectibles.

Strawberry Shortcake has entered its first collaboration with Erstwilder, an Australia-based designer and producer of limited-edition brooches, necklaces and earrings. The limited-run collection features various enamel accessories.

Also in accessories, Loungefly has made a special 45th anniversary collection featuring backpacks, crossbody bags, wallets and more.

The collection from lifestyle brand Cakeworthy celebrates Strawberry Shortcake’s signature style with flannels and rain jackets to berry-inspired all-over-print tees. The items are now available online and at Cakeworthy’s flagship location.

There is also a new collection from Dolls Kill, set to launch on April 5 online globally and in stores across the U.S., that includes glam, punk, streetwear and festival fashion dresses, sweaters, footwear and accessories.

As part of Strawberry Shortcake’s continued collaboration with Sweet Peas, the 45th anniversary collection features Strawberry bamboo pajamas, girls’ dresses and a two-piece short set. Additional styles will become available online in early summer.

In strategic partnership with The Loyal Subjects, WildBrain expands the Strawberry Shortcake line of collectibles to include the iconic ragdoll and fashion doll in her Berry Bakeshoppe. The collection is available for presale on Walmart’s website and will be selling later this month both online and in stores. The Loyal Subjects will be hosting The Brite & Berry Skate-a-Palooza on March 23, 2024 at Pigeon’s Roller Rink in Long Beach, California to celebrate the berry fun launch of this collection.