The Walt Disney Company EMEA revealed a slew of upcoming highlights at Series Mania, including the French original drama series The Lost Station Girls, based on a true-crime story.

The story in The Lost Station Girls is set in Southern France between 1995 and 2001. A teenage girl disappears, and three young women are murdered around a train station in Perpignan—all were beautiful, free-spirited and defiantly independent. It stars Camille Razat, is created by Gaëlle Bellan and is produced by Itinéraire Productions.

From Germany, Vienna Game is a six-part series produced by Bettina Kuhn for Satel Film and written by co-creator Stefan Brunner. The show invites audiences to the infamous Congress of Vienna, an opulent, ecstatic party that lasted nine months and that led to a century of peace in Europe for the first time. It is a political game of luck, money, love and power against the backdrop of Vienna.

Two Spanish originals were also announced: Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid and Return to Las Sabinas. The unscripted series Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid explores the story of the murder of Lucrecia Pérezs in a nightclub in Madrid in 1992. The doc series features unpublished archival material and first-person testimonies of the crime that went down in history as the first racist murder in Spain. Return to Las Sabinas will see 70 episodes released, a new one every day from Monday to Friday, exclusively on Disney+. The project is being launched in collaboration with Diagonal TV (Banijay Group). In Return to Las Sabinas, after many years apart, the Molina sisters receive a call that makes them return to their hometown, Manterana, to attend to their father’s health problems. This unexpected return means a reunion with the life and loves they had tried to forget. Settled in their family estate, they will face secrets from the past that will change their lives forever.

Disney+ also released an exclusive clip from Renegade Nell, an upcoming action-adventure fantasy series from the U.K. The series follows Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. When a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Louisa Harland and Nick Mohammed star.

Liam Keelan, senior VP of original content for Europe and Africa at Disney+, said, “We’ve had a fantastic year across Europe with our originals. Ambitious shows such as Cristobal Balenciaga from Spain, Everything is Fine from France and The Interpreter of Silence from Germany have made a real impact with audiences across the region. We’ve continued to work with world-class talent both in front and behind the scenes to ensure our output is premium and popular. We’re now looking ahead to the upcoming releases of some incredible new shows, including German original Pauline, Spanish original Past Lies and French original Becoming Karl Lagerfeld to add to our growing slate.”