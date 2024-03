ADVERTISEMENT

The Turkish TV Festival, an English- and Spanish-language virtual event spotlighting the Turkish television segment in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia, is taking place from May 7 to 9. You can sign up for your free registration here.

The upcoming English- and Spanish-language Turkish TV Festival will feature keynotes with leading producers and distributors in the Turkish TV arena. It will be streamed live and available on-demand on www.TurkishTVFestival.com and www.FestivalTurco.com.

“Recognizing the ten years of Turkish dramas in Latin America, we are delighted to offer the Turkish TV Festival,” said Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina. “Through different conversations with the leading players in this industry, we will take a look not only at the success of these titles but also at their longevity, expansion, themes and production processes, which have taken them to the top for programmers and audiences.”

Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the Turkish TV Festival is free. Sign up for your free registration here.

