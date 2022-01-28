A+E Networks Promotes Susan Tanamli

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Tanamli, currently chief technology officer and head of global technology and digital product technology, has been promoted to executive VP and head of global technology and media operations at A+E Networks.

Tanamli’s new position adds oversight of global engineering and broadcast operations, as well as global media and production operations. She will continue to serve on the executive committee of the company.

During her time at A+E Networks, Tanamli has focused on supporting various business areas and delivering large-scale, complex implementations around programming and scheduling, rights, sales, human capital management and finance.

Tanamli will report to David “Digger” Granville-Smith, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

“Susan’s promotion marks the continued progression of A+E Networks’ efforts to remain at the forefront of an ever-evolving technological landscape, where the production, delivery and management of our content is paramount to our growth and success,” said Granville-Smith. “Her broad perspective of our operations and the content industry overall, together with a laser-focused attention to solving client challenges, has enabled us to grow our business in unique and innovative ways. We look forward to Susan taking us to the next level.”