Global Citizen & ​WHO Reveal One World: Together at Home

NBC, ABC and CBS are among the global networks and platforms on board for the One World: Together at Home entertainment special organized by​ Global Citizen and the ​World Health Organization (WHO).

Set to air April 18 at 8 p.m. EST, One World: Together at Home is not a telethon but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19.

The event is curated by Lady Gaga and will feature exclusive appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The two-hour program will be hosted by a trio of network late-night hosts: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and will include performances from the world’s biggest artists with multimillion-dollar pledges to the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund. Audrey Morrissey (The Voice, Songland) and Live Animals will produce the special in partnership with Global Citizen.

Broadcast partners include NBCUniversal: NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, MSNBC.com, NBCSN, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY and USA; Walt Disney Television: ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform and Nat Geo; ViacomCBS: CBS, Channel 5 in the U.K., Network 10 in Australia, Telefe in Argentina, BET and MTV globally, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1; Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and RTE. BBC One will broadcast an edited version of the event for U.K. audiences on Sunday, April 19.

One World: Together at Home will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. The digital special will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world’s healthcare heroes.