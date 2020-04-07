One Day at a Time Leads March’s Social Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

The sitcom One Day at a Time generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new shows that premiered around the world this March, according to The WIT.

One Day at a Time debuted its fourth season on Pop on March 24 after premiering and streaming its first three seasons on Netflix. The series, which centers on a newly single Army veteran and her Cuban-American family as they navigate the ups and downs of life, picked up 225,000 followers, with series stars Isabella Gomez (442,000), Marcel Ruiz (420,000), Justina Machado (268,000) and Todd Grinnell (120,000) also boasting significant follower counts.

Bowing on March 20, Valideé (All the Way Up) on myCANAL in France is in second place with 155,000 followers. The drama series sees a young talented rapper who is supported by his two childhood friends finding himself “validated” overnight by a hip-hop star. Creator Franck Gastambide and rapper and star Hatik have 435,000 followers and 483,000, respectively.

The thriller drama series Öğretmen (The Teacher), third on this month’s list, premiered in Turkey on FOX on March 4 to 104,000 followers. Adapted from the scripted format Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom, it tells the story of a high school teacher who takes a class hostage to investigate the death of a student. The series’ main star İlker Kaleli counts over 1 million followers.

Netflix’s The Circle Brasil, with 89,000 followers, launched on March 11 led by host Giovanna Ewbank (21.4 million followers). The Brazilian adaptation of the reality competition The Circle, the series sees contestants chat, make friends, argue and maybe even fall in love while building their own profiles as well as forming cliques and private allegiances.

In fifth place with 66,000 followers is Amazon Prime Video’s French adaptation of Love Island in which a group of singletons descends on a luxurious villa in South Africa before having the opportunity to couple up with someone they are attracted to. The format features reality TV star Nabilla Vergara (5.6 million followers) as host.

Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky (2.7 million followers), Dave takes the sixth spot with 64,000 followers. The FXX series is about a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

Veneno, which airs on AtresPlayer Premium in Spain, claims 49,000 followers. The biographical drama series is adapted from the book ¡Digo! Ni puta ni santa about the life of the Spanish icon of the LGBTQ movement, Cristina Ortiz, called “La Veneno.” It stars Ester Expósito (15.3 million followers), Daniela Santiago (16,000), Isabel Torres (9,000) and Lola Rodriguez (8,000).

A Turkish adaptation of the scripted format Devious Maids, Hizmetçiler (48,000 followers) centers on the intrigues in a luxurious neighborhood in Istanbul against the backdrop of a murder investigation, as seen through the eyes of four female housekeepers. Deniz Baysal (3.4 million followers), Seçkin Özdemir (2.1 million), Aleyna Solaker (1.4 million) and Algı Eke (197,000) star.

In ninth with 40,000 followers is the FOX Turkey series Baraj (The Dam), a romantic series adapted from the 1977 movie of the same name. With a cast that includes Biran Damla Yılmaz (2 million followers), Burak Yörük (1.1 million), İman Casablanca (166,000) and Feyyaz, the series tells the story of a love triangle against the backdrop of a large dam construction site.

Little Fires Everywhere, rounding out the top ten, bowed on Hulu with 25,000 followers. Reese Witherspoon (22.1 million followers) and Kerry Washington (5.6 million) lead the cast of the drama that’s based on the novel about the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

