ViacomCBS Consumer Products Hires VP for Southern Europe & MENA

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) has appointed Simon Leslie to the role of VP of consumer products for Southern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

In his new position, Leslie will be responsible for licensing revenues and managing teams across France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East and Africa. His remit will include overseeing the retail sales and marketing division across the region and managing global partnership activity locally with the heads of markets, regions and categories. Leslie will dual report to Mark Kingston, senior VP of international licensing of VCP, and Thomas Goller, executive VP and COO of ViacomCBS Networks International Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Leslie joins VCP from Hasbro Italy, where he served as managing director, leading seven functions—consumer products, sales, marketing, trade marketing, finance, human resources and IT. Prior to that, he was managing director at Hasbro Chile. He also built Hasbro’s core brand market presence at Hasbro Portugal after moving up the ranks at Hasbro U.K.

Kingston said: “Simon has comprehensive knowledge of consumer products and the ability to adapt global strategies to local market needs and opportunities, which will help us grow our international presence and support our partners in Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Simon is a stellar addition to the team responsible for these important territories.”