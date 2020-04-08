Freeform’s Tom Ascheim Joins Warner Bros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Ascheim, who has been serving as the president of Freeform, is joining Warner Bros. as president of global kids, young adults and classics.

Ascheim will be leading the global strategy for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, managing the studios of Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation in Los Angeles and having global responsibility for the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) channel. He will join Warner Bros. this summer.

Ascheim was most recently president of Freeform, a role he’s held since December 2013. In January 2016, Ascheim led the network in a major transformation, taking the former ABC Family network and rebranding it as Freeform. Prior to Freeform, Ascheim served as chief strategy officer of Sesame Workshop and executive VP of Sesame Learning. Ascheim had also previously served as executive VP and general manager of Nickelodeon Television, where he ran the company’s portfolio of channels, including Nickelodeon, [email protected], Nick Jr. and Nick’s three digital networks.

Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. chair and CEO, to whom he will report, commented: “I am excited that Tom will be joining Warner Bros. He is an excellent executive and collaborative leader with an impressive track record and deep experience in the kids and young adult worlds. I had the benefit of seeing Tom’s skills firsthand when we were at Nickelodeon and really look forward to working with him again.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Warner Bros. and especially excited to be working with the deeply talented folks at Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, TCM and Warner Bros. Animation,” said Ascheim. “I’ve been watching their work since I was a child and it’s thrilling to be part of such a storied group. I’m equally excited to be working again with Ann Sarnoff who remains one of the best people I’ve ever had the privilege to work with.”