Sky NZ & Warner Bros. Discovery Renew Content Deal

Sky and Warner Bros. Discovery have entered into a new multiyear agreement, securing the pay-TV provider’s platform in New Zealand as the home of HBO, Max originals, Warner Bros. and Discovery.

The agreement includes the continuation of Warner Bros. Discovery’s eight-channel portfolio: Discovery, Discovery Turbo, Living Channel, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network and CNN International. It also includes current and future seasons of HBO’s acclaimed series such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus, as well as returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The partnership also encompasses HBO’s series and documentaries, including Game of Thrones, Sex & the City, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl and Veep; Max original series such as Peacemaker and The Flight Attendant, as well as highly anticipated premieres such as The Penguin; and future Warner Bros. blockbuster movies and a film library, including the Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and DC Universe movies.

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said: “This renewed deal reflects the long-standing partnership between Sky and Warner Bros. Discovery and the continued commitment of both companies to bringing Kiwis premium content and brands. Sky’s focus is ensuring audiences have access to the content they love in ways that work best for them. With that in mind, we’re thrilled that this new deal also has optionality at its core, giving us the flexibility to continue entertaining audiences across multiple platforms in the years ahead.”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s president and managing director for Western Pacific, James Gibbons, added: “This agreement further deepens Warner Bros. Discovery’s historic partnership with Sky, which has seen great success and growth over the years. As we look to build scale across our diverse portfolio locally, we look forward to continuing to work with Sky as a key partner in bringing Kiwis our world-class storytelling, brands and franchises.”