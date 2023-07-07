Amplify Pictures Lands Equity Investment

ADVERTISEMENT

100 Foot Wave producer Amplify Pictures has partnered with Rachel Eggebeen as chief content officer and Colin King Miller as chief operating officer, in addition to securing an equity investment from Great Mountain Partners.

Eggebeen and Miller take founding partnership roles alongside Amplify Pictures CEO Joe Lewis.

Eggebeen will oversee the expansion of Amplify Pictures’ content slate and team, working with writers, directors and producers in Europe, Hollywood and other regions around the globe. Brian Donahoe, Amplify Pictures’ director of development, will report to Eggebeen. Based in Amsterdam, Eggebeen will also have a presence in London and Los Angeles. Eggebeen spent the previous five years at Netflix, growing its footprint throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Miller will oversee day-to-day operations at Amplify Pictures, including production, finance and legal, and alongside Lewis, will spearhead the company’s independent TV business model while exploring strategic growth areas for the business. Miller most recently was co-founder and president of This is Just a Test Media, overseeing all day-to-day operations, including production, legal and finance.

Lewis commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Rachel and Colin to our team. Their passion for global storytelling, love of creative risks and their incredible experience align perfectly with our mission to provide creators and filmmakers all the resources to bring the most incredible series to life. Amplify Pictures is a creative studio looking for big ideas, progressive solutions and mutual success. Our goal is to bring that creativity to enable and sustain great TV everywhere.”

Great Mountain Partners has made an equity investment in Amplify, earmarked to drive original series production. Amplify has plans to produce a number of both unscripted and scripted series during this time of expansion.

Great Mountain Partners Co-Founder Alex Thomson said: “Amplify Pictures is one of those opportunities where the combination of a great leadership team and brilliant talent come together at the right time. We are delighted to work with the Amplify Pictures team to focus on the company’s continued growth and their vision to produce innovative and compelling stories that stand the test of time—we very much look forward to this journey.”