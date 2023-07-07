Manta Appoints Chief Business Development Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

The digital comics platform Manta has appointed Stephen Byong-Uk Lee as its chief business development officer.

Lee will be responsible for overseeing the company’s expansion, strategy and sales initiatives in the IP business. He will work to solidify Manta’s position as a powerhouse of stories, while leveraging its growing portfolio of owned IP to forge strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Lee joins from Nexon, where he served as chief business development officer and head of global business. While there, he played a pivotal role in driving the global expansion of the company’s IP, including MapleStory.

“We are delighted to welcome Stephen to our team as we accelerate the global expansion of our IP,” said Kisik Bae, CEO of Manta. “Stephen’s expertise in business growth, coupled with his deep understanding of the significance of quality IP, will undoubtedly enhance our competitiveness and strengths in the content business”

Lee said, “I am deeply honored to be part of Manta and contribute to the company’s journey of expanding its IP business. With my passion for quality IP and Manta’s extensive collection of originals, I am eager to drive value and showcase our captivating content to audiences worldwide.”