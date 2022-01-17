ViacomCBS Consumer Products Ups Joann Acevedo

ADVERTISEMENT

Joann Acevedo has been promoted to senior VP of softlines licensing in North America for ViacomCBS Consumer Products.

In her new position, Acevedo will lead strategy and growth across multiple categories of business, including apparel, accessories and home furnishings across the company’s portfolio of brands such as PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues & You!, SpongeBob SquarePants, MTV and Star Trek.

Acevedo is charged with managing existing partnerships and developing new business opportunities for ViacomCBS’s properties across all softlines categories. She also focuses on specialty and department store retail accounts, executing campaigns that broaden the in-store footprint of ViacomCBS’s franchises. Acevedo will also partner with the Toronto-based ViacomCBS Consumer Products team to expand the softlines business throughout Canada. She is based in New York and will continue to report to Jose Castro, senior VP of softlines, fashion and lifestyle licensing and global collaborations.

Acevedo most recently served as VP of softlines licensing.

Castro said: “Joann skillfully navigates softlines licensing across the beloved ViacomCBS brands and characters while working with a complex and diverse licensee matrix. She continues to inspire our partners and drive excitement for our biggest priority initiatives, securing some of the largest ViacomCBS licensing deals to date.”