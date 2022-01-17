DAZN Group Names New Leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Shay Segev has been tapped as sole CEO of DAZN Group as part of a new leadership structure at the sports streaming service.

James Rushton, who co-founded DAZN, will continue to oversee growth in local markets, rights and content. The company has also hired Darren Waterman, formerly with Prime Video, as CFO, succeeding Stuart Epstein, who will serve as senior advisor and remain a board member in the first half of this year as part of the transition process.

“DAZN has become the global leader in sports streaming in just five years and it is time to take this business to the next level,” said Chairman Kevin Mayer. Shay’s technology background and outstanding history of delivering a strong performance culture will be hugely beneficial as DAZN introduces additional interactive fan engagement services such as betting and e-commerce for users to enjoy alongside our core offering of live sports streaming. James’ expertise in sports rights and deep understanding of the markets will ensure that DAZN continues to nurture and grow its core business. We thank Stuart for his many valuable contributions and look forward to his ongoing involvement in this new capacity and we are delighted to be onboarding such strong talent as Darren Waterman. Being able to attract such high-caliber individuals is a testament to the strength of our business and our future.”