NATPE Budapest International Rescheduled to August

NATPE Budapest International, originally set for June 30 to July 3, has been rescheduled for August 25 to 27, while NATPE Streaming Plus moves to September 15.

NATPE Budapest International will still take place at the InterContinental Hotel in Budapest, Hungary. Last year, the annual marketplace, screenings and conference saw attendees from 70-plus countries, including more than 470 buyers and more than 160 promotional and production companies.

NATPE Streaming Plus had its inaugural event in Los Angeles, California, last year. The one-day event will again be held at the W Hollywood on the newly rescheduled date.

NATPE Miami will, as planned, take place January 19 to 21, 2021, at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami, Florida.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, said: “Our first thoughts and prayers go to the NATPE community of those affected by this devastating crisis. From a business perspective, NATPE recognizes that the industry faces unprecedented marketplace challenges; we want to be part of the solution and bring to bear experiences that will help our constituency continue to do business to their fullest potential.”