Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Home / Top Stories / NATPE Budapest International Rescheduled to August

NATPE Budapest International Rescheduled to August

Kristin Brzoznowski 1 day ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Budapest International, originally set for June 30 to July 3, has been rescheduled for August 25 to 27, while NATPE Streaming Plus moves to September 15.

NATPE Budapest International will still take place at the InterContinental Hotel in Budapest, Hungary. Last year, the annual marketplace, screenings and conference saw attendees from 70-plus countries, including more than 470 buyers and more than 160 promotional and production companies.

NATPE Streaming Plus had its inaugural event in Los Angeles, California, last year. The one-day event will again be held at the W Hollywood on the newly rescheduled date.

NATPE Miami will, as planned, take place January 19 to 21, 2021, at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami, Florida.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, said: “Our first thoughts and prayers go to the NATPE community of those affected by this devastating crisis. From a business perspective, NATPE recognizes that the industry faces unprecedented marketplace challenges; we want to be part of the solution and bring to bear experiences that will help our constituency continue to do business to their fullest potential.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

MTV International Greenlights Live Interactive Digital Game Show

MTV has commissioned a new interactive digital game show series that will feature reality-TV star Charlotte Crosby live from her home.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.