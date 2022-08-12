NATPE Streaming+ to Return in September

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Streaming+ will return to Los Angeles on September 29 with a focus on content creation, collaboration, monetization and churn.

Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Streaming, will be recognized with the first-ever NATPE Award for Leadership in Global Streaming as a highlight of the day’s events. He is receiving the award as a pioneer in the streaming business. He successfully established and led Pluto TV as co-founder and CEO and later spearheaded the launch of Paramount+ in early 2021.

Kelly Metz, managing director of advanced TV activation for Omnicom Media Group, will deliver the media keynote, speaking about the evolution of advertising in today’s growing streaming environment and its impact on those working within the industry.

Paramount Premium Group Chairman and CEO David Nevins will be the featured guest for a conversation about the current business environment for subscription-based streamed TV services, with a special focus on scripted original content for Paramount+, Showtime and BET+ intended to attract and retain subscribers.

Other leading executives scheduled to speak at the conference are Jennie Baird, executive VP and managing director of digital news and streaming at BBC Studios, and Romina Rosado, executive VP and general manager of Hispanic streaming for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“In its fourth edition, NATPE Streaming+ has become the leading networking and business connector not only in streaming but in how content is being created, distributed and monetized,” said JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE. “Strategically scheduled a week after the Emmys, the event will draw the elite from the entire content ecosystem from showrunners, marketers, producers and sellers all facing the new reality of the business in dealing with production costs, windowing and licensing.”