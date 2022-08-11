DAZN to Broadcast Women’s International Champions Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2022 Women’s International Champions Cup (WICC) is set to be broadcast exclusively on DAZN and DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel.

This year’s WICC will feature four trophy-winning women’s club soccer teams: Olympique Lyonnais (France), Chelsea FC Women’s (England), Portland Thorns (U.S.) and C.F. Monterrey (Mexico). Fans will be able to tune in to the WICC on DAZN and DAZN’s YouTube channel in more than 175 markets across Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “Securing the global rights to the Women’s International Champions Cup is fantastic for DAZN as we continue to grow audiences and engagement in women’s sport. This tournament comes after an unforgettable summer of women’s football in Europe, and it promises to be an exciting precursor to the next UWCL season on DAZN.”