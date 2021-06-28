NATPE Budapest International Postponed

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Budapest International, which had been planned to take place in person this fall, is being postponed until June 2022.

“In the light of ongoing developments concerning the rise of the Delta Variant of Covid-19 and travel restrictions preventing travel into Hungary, as well as restrictions on large-scale meetings for those there, we have come to the decision to postpone NATPE Budapest International until June 2022, when we can again meet in-person and properly serve the CEE and MENA region,” the organization said.

“As the pandemic evolves and our focus shifts towards getting back together in-person, we have also decided to forgo a virtual edition of the event. We look forward to seeing everyone together and face-to-face at NATPE Streaming Plus in Los Angeles on September 14 and NATPE Miami in January 2022, where we expect participation from every corner of the world and every aspect of the content industry.”

NATPE Budapest had been planning a return to the InterContinental Hotel for a physical event from August 30 to September 2. As of now, there are no plans for a digital NATPE Budapest.