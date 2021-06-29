YouTube TV Adds 4K Streaming, Offline Downloads

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube TV has launched 4K Plus, a new add-on with 4K streaming, offline downloads and unlimited streams at home.

4K Plus delivers the ability to watch 4K content on YouTube TV for the first time. Subscribers must have a compatible 4K-enabled TV and/or streaming device.

The 4K Plus package also allows users to download shows to watch offline, allowing them to save recordings from their library to their phone or tablet to watch offline.

The YouTube TV base package includes three simultaneous streams, but with 4K Plus, there are unlimited streams on home wifi.

4K Plus will be available at an additional $19.99 per month, with an introductory one-month free trial and then a price of $9.99 per month for one year.

YouTube TV has added 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities for all YouTube TV members.