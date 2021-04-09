Starz & StarzPlay Launching Comedy Series Run the World

ADVERTISEMENT

Run the World, a new comedy series created by Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic, BET’s Boomerang), is set to premiere on Starz and StarzPlay next month.

Set in Harlem, Run the World follows a group of smart, funny and vibrant thirtysomething Black women who live, work and play in Harlem. Navigating career highs and lows, hookups and heartbreaks, the friends reevaluate who they are and where they are going. The new Starz original series will premiere worldwide on May 16 on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and StarzPlay in Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Run the World stars Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show), Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS: Los Angeles), Bresha Webb (Marlon) and Corbin Reid (Valor). Davenport will executive produce alongside showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, black-ish, Dear White People).