Netflix’s Seaspiracy Doc Leads March’s Social Wit List

The documentary Seaspiracy generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new programs that premiered around the world this March, according to The WIT.

The documentary, which rolled out on Netflix on March 24, sees a filmmaker, passionate about ocean life, set out to capture the harm humans do to marine species, uncovering alarming global corruption in the process. The series has picked up 419,000 followers on Instagram, while producer Kip Andersen (Cowspiracy, What the Health) has 46,500 followers.

In second place with 416,000 followers, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier launched on Disney+ on March 19. The latest Marvel series centers on The Falcon as he works closely with American combat veterans, and The Winter Soldier, who is haunted by his war injuries. It stars Sebastian Stan (6 million followers) and Anthony Mackie (1 million).

The Turkish spy-drama series Teşkilat (The Shadow Team) picked up 238,000 Instagram followers for third after its debut on TRT1 last month. It follows the work and private life of a group of agents from MİT (Millî İstihbarat Teşkilatı), Turkey’s intelligence service. The cast includes Deniz Baysal Yurtcu (4.3 million followers), Çağlar Ertuğrul (2.6 million) and Ezgi Eyüboğlu (1.1 million).

Sky Rojo, a new Netflix Spanish-language action-drama series, has at its center three prostitutes that flee their pimp and, having committed several serious crimes, can’t go to the police for help. The fourth-place series boasts 158,000 followers and stars Lali Espósito (8.5 million), Miguel Ángel Silvestre (3.6 million) and Verónica Sánchez (216,000).

Rounding out the top five with 118,000 Instagram followers, Canta Conmigo Paraguay is a competition series in which 20 talented amateur singers team up with 20 celebrities to perform duets in an elimination-based contest, with each team being trained by a professional coach. Hosted by Kike Casanova (231,000 followers) and featuring singers Techy (669,000), Anna Chase (138,000), Chirola (77,000) and Dani Meza (47,000) as judges, the series bowed on Telefuturo in Paraguay on March 15.

The ensemble thriller telenovela Demente debuted on Mega in Chile on March 15 and has since racked up 105,000 followers on Instagram. Set in March 2020 amid the mass protests in Chile, it centers on the disintegration of a wealthy family under the influence of a malicious spirit. Benjamín Vicuña (2.2 million followers), Íngrid Cruz (1 million), Paz Bascuñán (669,000) and Francisco Pérez-Bannen (226,000) star.

In seventh place, the German docuseries Das Hausboot (The Houseboat) chronicles the restoration of Gunter Gabriel’s old houseboat by the artists Fynn Kliemann and Olli Schulz, who bought it together over two years. The Netflix title has 74,000 followers, while Kliemann and Schulz count 800,000 and 460,000, respectively.

Masked Singer Sverige (55,000 followers), the Swedish adaptation of the singing competition format in which 12 masked celebrities face off in a singing challenge, landed on TV4 on March 26. It’s hosted by David Hellenius (651,000), with a panel of experts that includes singers Pernilla Wahlgren (633,000) and Måns Zelmerlöw (448,000), actress Nour El Refai (218,000) and actor Felix Herngren (119,000).

The Portuguese adaptation of All Together Now, in which talented performers (solos and groups) take to the stage to perform in front of The 100, an audience of great singers with big voices and even bigger opinions, has 50,000 Instagram followers for ninth place. Cristina Ferreira (1.5 million followers) hosts.

Children’s cookery show Waffles + Mochi features Michelle Obama alongside a cast of puppets as they discover, cook and eat delicious food from around the world. Having launched on Netflix on March 15, the series wraps up March’s top ten with 43,000 Instagram followers. The former First Lady has almost 46 million followers on the platform.

