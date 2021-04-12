Digital MIPTV Sets Focus on Matchmaking, Content Showcases

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital MIPTV begins today, with organizers Reed MIDEM promising “a week of one-to-one matchmaking, networking, content showcases and market intelligence, with a sharp focus on doing real business and not just talking shop,” Lucy Smith, director of MIPTV, said in her welcome address.

Highlights of the second virtual MIPTV include a series of content showcases, with companies such as All3Media International, BBC Studios, Globo, NTV (Russia) and ZDF Enterprises presenting their lineups. There will also be content showcases for hot properties out of Turkey and Korea.

The seventh annual MIP Drama begins today, delivering “an exclusive first look at a curated selection of the 12 most anticipated series in production around the world,” Smith said. Participating buyers will vote for their “Coup de Cœur,” with the winner to be announced this Friday. “You’ll discover also a series of non-scripted showcases, offering a first look at breakout formats and high-end documentary and factual programming from some of the biggest names in the industry,” Smith continued.

The always anticipated Fresh TV returns to look at trends in formats, fiction and kids, with two new sessions exploring YA content, esports, podcasts and brands.

The keynote lineup includes David Beckham and Marc Anthony “as they turn their focus towards television production and share their ambitions for their studio enterprises,” Smith noted. Also due to speak this week is Paul Buccieri, the president of A+E Networks, the recipient of the 2021 MIP SDG Award “for his company’s outstanding efforts in reducing inequality in a year where we have started to see real traction around diversity and inclusion, both in programming and behind the camera,” Smith said.

Looking ahead, Smith said that Reed MIDEM is planning to be back in the Palais des Festivals in October for MIPCOM, with MIP Junior to take place the weekend before.

“Our biggest learning from this extraordinary year is how much Cannes means to all of you, and that nothing replaces meeting face to face to share our love for television.”