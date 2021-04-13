WorldScreenings: ABS-CBN Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

For more than six decades, ABS-CBN has proven its value as a leading channel in the Philippines with its exciting programming mix, and ABS-CBN International Distribution has brought this high-quality Filipino programming to over 50 territories all over the world and has sold over 60,000 hours of content worldwide.

“ABS-CBN continues to deliver content with unique storylines and concepts that other markets respond to positively,” says Maria Cecilia F. Imperial, VP, head of program acquisitions and international distribution. “We also consistently partner with other creators who help us put out good content. In terms of materials for syndication in Asia, ABS-CBN has proven to be in touch with the taste of the region’s audiences, which generally favor romance-based dramas and easy-viewing content. ABS-CBN is also able to deliver the action-themed content that North Asian markets want.”

ABS-CBN Corporation has been working hard to expand its international partnerships outside of the Philippines, Imperial says. “We have been pitching our scripted and non-scripted formats to various territories and have successfully sold format rights in Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia and MENA.” A few format deals are in the works in Europe and Africa.

ABS-CBN also has partnerships with OTT platforms such as Netflix and WeTV iflix, effectively expanding its content reach in the Philippines and worldwide. “We recently announced a partnership with WeTV iflix for the Philippines, giving its subscribers the chance to watch three of our prime-time programs ahead of their local broadcast and other catch-up platforms,” Imperial explains. “Netflix audiences will also find our new movie titles on the platform after the limited theatrical and video-on-demand run.”

ABS-CBN Corporation is actively promoting its original game-show formats. One of the biggest non-scripted formats it is offering is the brand-new talent reality show Your Moment. Developed in partnership with Fritz Productions, the format features singing and dancing competitions in one show and crowns two grand champions in each talent category. The show has four levels leading to the “Your Grand Moment” finals. Each episode features three acts from each category. Your Moment marked ABS-CBN’s foray into original talent reality formats.

In scripted, the romance drama Tayong Dalawa (The Two of Us) is currently airing in Malaysia as Angkara Cinta through a partnership with Astro. The drama thriller series Mea Culpa, which will air in the Middle East and North Africa, meanwhile, is awaiting a production schedule.

“Our strength in content creation and storytelling that resonates with universal audiences makes us a good collaborator,” Imperial says. “We have the capability to produce content from start to finish, from conceptualization to production. Our programs also enjoy continued patronage by our international partners.”

See ABS-CBN’s Spring 2021 Showcase here.