FilmRise Appoints for Global Acquisitions

FilmRise has named Jonitha Keymoore as senior director of global acquisitions.

Keymoore will be responsible for developing new multi-territory film and TV acquisition opportunities while working across existing content partners to help build FilmRise’s growing global licensing and distribution business. She will report to Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions at FilmRise.

Previously, Keymoore was senior director of content acquisitions at ViacomCBS. Prior to that, she served as director of distribution at Konami Cross Media.

Einhorn said: “We are thrilled to have Jonitha join the FilmRise team. Her impressive and extensive background managing important brands and acquiring for globally-known networks and streaming services will certainly allow FilmRise to continue its strategy to be the key content supplier for streamers and fuel growth for the FilmRise Streaming Network.”