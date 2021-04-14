Thursday, April 15, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Andrew Haber Passes Away

Andrew Haber Passes Away

Mansha Daswani 20 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Haber, a 25-year industry veteran, has passed away at the age of 56.

Haber headed up sales efforts at Alfred Haber Distribution in territories across Latin America, Asia and Europe. He was a regular attendee at markets like MIPTV, MIPCOM, ATF and NATPE (and for the World Screen team, always a friendly face on the New York City to Nice direct flight).

Announcing the news, Alfred Haber, the president of Alfred Haber Distribution, said, “It is with deep sadness that I share with you news of the sudden passing of my nephew and beloved business associate, Andrew Haber. He had a large network of industry friends from all over the globe he met during the course of his travels. Andrew never met a stranger! His professionalism, kind words, magnetic smile and caring personality touched all he met, and will not be forgotten. Andrew will be sorely missed by us all.”











Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

MIPTV Spotlight: Banijay Rights

RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service, set in the Australian outback, is an action-packed drama on Banijay Rights’ slate about medical heroes saving lives while living their own.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.