Andrew Haber Passes Away

Andrew Haber, a 25-year industry veteran, has passed away at the age of 56.

Haber headed up sales efforts at Alfred Haber Distribution in territories across Latin America, Asia and Europe. He was a regular attendee at markets like MIPTV, MIPCOM, ATF and NATPE (and for the World Screen team, always a friendly face on the New York City to Nice direct flight).

Announcing the news, Alfred Haber, the president of Alfred Haber Distribution, said, “It is with deep sadness that I share with you news of the sudden passing of my nephew and beloved business associate, Andrew Haber. He had a large network of industry friends from all over the globe he met during the course of his travels. Andrew never met a stranger! His professionalism, kind words, magnetic smile and caring personality touched all he met, and will not be forgotten. Andrew will be sorely missed by us all.”