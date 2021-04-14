Amazon Studios Inks Deals with Serena Williams & Paul Pogba

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Studios has signed a first-look TV deal with 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams, as well as an overall deal with football star Paul Pogba.

Per her deal with the company, Williams will work with Amazon Studios to create scripted and unscripted television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, beginning with an untitled docuseries that follows her in both her professional and personal life. The untitled docuseries, from Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios, is executive produced by Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb and Tony Pastor.

Williams said: “I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios—they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, commented: “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well. We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

As part of Pogba’s deal with Amazon Studios, Prime Video has greenlit the new French Amazon original The Pogmentary, a docuseries giving a unique and intimate look at Pogba’s life, passions and origins. Produced by Black Dynamite (Mediawan Group), The Pogmentary will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the U.K. and worldwide in 2022.

Georgia Brown, head of European originals at Amazon Studios, said: “Paul Pogba is one of the most prominent talents of his time, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with him with an overall deal and his series The Pogmentary. We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further, and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation. Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words.”

Thomas Dubois, head of French Amazon Originals for Prime Video, said: “Paul Pogba has such an inspiring story of how, with hard work, passion and the support of a loving family, any goal can be within reach. This is exactly the kind of story we want to tell on Prime Video; and exactly the type of ambitious, once-in-a-generation talented people we want to highlight in our docuseries. This unique, behind-the-scenes look at Paul Pogba’s life will captivate Prime members in France and around the world.”