STARZ and YouTube have extended their partnership through a new multiyear deal that includes additional bundling opportunities.

YouTube TV subscribers will continue to be able to add STARZ to their account for an additional monthly fee. The extended agreement also includes special offers and more, with the continued alliance aiming to deliver additional value to subscribers while celebrating the unique strengths of both companies.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with YouTube TV, the fastest-growing Pay TV distributor,” said Alison Hoffman, president of STARZ Networks. “This partnership further enhances our ability to deliver STARZ’s extensive collection of premium programming to broader audiences at an exceptional value.”