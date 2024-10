ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Frayne, the magician formerly known as Dynamo, is set to return in an upcoming Sky original Christmas special.

Miracles (w.t.), co-produced by Seventeen 17 and Expectation, is set to air this Christmas on Sky Max and streaming service NOW. At the end of the 90-minute special, Frayne will take the ultimate risk, pushing himself to the limit for a death-defying finale.

Phil Edgar-Jones, executive director of unscripted originals at Sky, said: “Spending time with Steven Frayne is a truly magical experience, so get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as he unlocks the magic in all of us this Christmas.”