Streamers in the U.S. can now opt for a STARZ and BritBox single subscription priced at $14.99 a month, a 25 percent savings.

“Partnerships have always been key for us as a complementary premium service, and we are excited to now offer bundles through our own retail platform,” said Alison Hoffman, president of STARZ Networks. “We believe this expanded offering adds value for adult audiences seeking prestige, high-quality premium programming and provides an incredibly seamless and low-friction consumer experience.”

“It’s a transformative time in the industry, but what audiences want remains the same: authentic, bold, exceptional storytelling,” added Robert Schildhouse, the president of BritBox North America and general manager of BritBox International. “BritBox is excited to launch its first-ever bundle with STARZ, allowing us to introduce the inimitable qualities of British TV to a new audience.”