ADVERTISEMENT

A Christmas Castle Proposal—A Royal in Paradise 2 tops Nicely Entertainment’s MIPCOM offering.

In the sequel to the international hit A Royal in Paradise, writer Olivia Perkins and Prince Alexander seem to have it all in the six months since they found love. However, as Christmas approaches, a family holiday at the palace turns into a festive mess.

Technically Yours sees tech prodigy Erin convince her office nemesis to pose as her boyfriend at her sister’s wedding.

In A Country Music Christmas, songwriter Brooke is faced with the decision of a lifetime.

“In a year when most companies are tightening their belts and reducing their overall output, Nicely Entertainment is continuing to flourish,” says Scott Kirkpatrick, executive VP of co-productions and distribution.

He continues, “We’re coming to MIPCOM with a full slate of brand-new feature films, including several original productions.”