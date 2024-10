ADVERTISEMENT

The Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-led comedy series Nobody Wants This has been renewed for a second season, set to premiere in 2025, with new showrunners.

Jenni Konner (Girls, Deli Boys, Welcome to Chippendales) and Bruce Eric Kaplan (Girls, No Good Deed, Six Feet Under) have joined the Netflix series as new showrunners and executive producers for season two. Nora Silver (Deli Boys, Welcome to Chippendales, Single Drunk Female) has boarded as an executive producer as well.

Bell, Brody, Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons will reprise their roles. Other cast members from season one include Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola and Shiloh Berman.

The series was created by Erin Foster, who is an executive producer alongside Steven Levitan, Bell, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Konner, Kaplan and Silver.

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me,” Foster said. “The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

“It’s a dream to be working on Nobody Wants This,” commented Konner. “Erin is the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit. I am a true fan of Erin’s show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from Girls.”

Kaplan added, “I am excited beyond belief to be a part of season two of Nobody Wants This, created by the hilarious Erin Foster. It is such a unique and beautiful show, and I am already having the best time working on it.”