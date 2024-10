ADVERTISEMENT

Debriefing the President, a highlight of Escapade Media’s MIPCOM offering, stars Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind) as John Nixon, the CIA analyst who became the first American to positively identify and interrogate Saddam Hussein.

The documentary Follow the Rain follows fungi hunters through Australia to explore how important fungi are to life on Earth.

Stiggy dramatizes the life and career of Robert Stigwood, the entertainment maestro who managed the Bee Gees and produced Saturday Night Fever and Jesus Christ Superstar. “With the cutthroat machinations of Succession churning under a Bohemian Rhapsody veneer, Stiggy is a study in contrasts,” says Natalie Lawley, managing director of Escapade. “Like its leading character, it is both radical and conservative, bold and reserved.”

She adds, “Escapade has built a solid reputation for commissioning and preselling both scripted and non-scripted shows from producers around the world.”