Nicely Entertainment’s MIPCOM slate features 16 brand-new films, including nine originals.

For Great American Family, Nicely delivered The Christmas Post, starring Merrit Patterson, as well as A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2, starring Rhiannon Fish in a sequel to A Royal in Paradise.

The Nicely Productions production arm has six original feature films produced, including feel-good romance movies such as Technically Yours and Heartstrings Attached and holiday romance content, including A Country Music Christmas.

Additional MIPCOM releases include the romance movie A Wedding for Belle, with Ella Cannon, which will premiere in the U.S. in 2025, as well as the new holiday movies A Heart for Christmas, with The Ohio State University football star Maurice Hall, and The Christmas Brew.

“As we near our fifth year, we are excited to present a great lineup of feel-good romance films,” said Vanessa Shapiro, CEO and founder of Nicely Entertainment. “I launched Nicely in January of 2020, and here we are, almost five years later, with over 100 films in our catalog. We are proud to continue to think outside the box, which allows us to keep growing.”

Nicely Entertainment recently closed a number of worldwide sales, including Christmas on the Ranch selling to Hulu in the U.S. and The Holiday Exchange, starring Kyle Richards, premiering in the U.K. on ITV and all major VOD platforms in the U.S. A Christmas Castle Proposal sold to Belgium’s RTL, the U.K.’s Sky and Czech Republic’s FTV Prima. Nicely’s Designing Christmas with You went to Hungary’s RTL, Portugal’s NOS, Belgium’s RTL, the U.K.’s Sky and Czech Republic’s FTV Prima. Nicely’s Lifetime original A Christmas to Treasure and Nicely Productions original A Perfect Christmas Pairing have been picked up by France’s C8.

From Nicely’s genre label Darkly Entertainment, Super Icyclone was licensed to Canada’s Québecor and In Her Likeness, Her Fatal Fling, Exile and Lifetime original Hunting Housewives were licensed to Czech Republic’s FTV Prima.

“With more deals in the pipeline, we are excited about the opportunities ahead,” added Shapiro. “We look forward to connecting with worldwide partners at MIPCOM to bring our stories to global audiences.”