Nicely Entertainment’s family-friendly holiday movie Christmas on the Ranch is slated to premiere exclusively on Hulu on November 1.

The film follows a talk-show relationship expert who has her own romantic hang-ups as she gets stranded on a ranch before Christmas. A charming rancher reminds her that love is always worth the risk.

Christmas on the Ranch was directed by Danny Buday (Second Chance Christmas, Country Christmas Album). It stars Jade Harlow (The Bay), Houston Rhines (A Christmas Switch) and Saige Chaseley (Christmas with Felicity).

The film is the third collaboration between producer Very Merry Entertainment and Nicely Entertainment and the second exclusive premiere with Hulu following the release of Reporting for Christmas. Nicely is handling worldwide distribution and will be offering the international rights at MIPCOM.

Very Merry partners John W. Bosher and Chris Charles produced the movie. Executive producers were Jonathan Bross, Suzanne C. Johnson, Michael Okun, Arlene Okun, Jeremy Warner and Nicely Entertainment’ Vanessa Shapiro and Scott Kirkpatrick.

“I was immediately drawn to Christmas on the Ranch when I read the script, because it wasn’t your typical holiday romance movie,” director Buday said. “In addition to the colorful and relatable characters, the story offers an intimate look at equine-assisted therapy and how it can help people go through the healing process.”

“We think viewers will especially enjoy all the amazing horses featured in the movie,” commented Bosher, who also noted that the production worked with American Humane and received its No Animals Were Harmed certification.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Hulu again and look forward to sharing the film with audiences this holiday season,” added Charles.

Shapiro, founder and CEO of Nicely, said, “We’re excited to once again be collaborating with the amazing team at Very Merry Entertainment on Christmas on the Ranch and are thrilled that Hulu will be premiering this gem of a Christmas film exclusively!”